Manipur announces new guidelines for September; allows relaxations

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 12:29 IST

The Manipur government has allowed resumption of inter and intra state public transport and functioning of all financial institutes with 66 % of the staff with social distancing norms in place as it announced new Covid-19 guidelines until September 30.

In an order on Monday, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar, said,“There is a need to open up and allow more activities while balancing the need to check the spread of Covid-19 infection to provide livelihood to the people.”

The state government also plans to allow functioning of skill and entrepreneurship training institutes from September 21 subject to safety norms. Weddings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral gatherings of up to 20 will also be allowed.

All shopping malls will be subject to regulated entry to prevent crowding. Gymnasiums have been asked to adopt rostered usage to prevent crowding.Barber shops and beauty salons have also been allowed to reopen for the first time since March.

Local groceries, vegetables and fruits shops, milk booths, poultry meat and fish outlets will be allowed to function from 7am to 5pm throughout the week.

The state imposed a lockdown from July 23 to August 31 following detection of Covid-19 infection among people with no travel history.