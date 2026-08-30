India sends 4th relief flight to flood-hit Nepal; 108 Indian nationals rescued, 275 still missing

Local government sources have confirmed that 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China, Jaiswal said. Meanwhile, around 900 Indians are waiting to leave China. They are safe and remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that 108 Indian nationals had been rescued from affected areas in Nepal as of 22:30 hours on Saturday. He said contact had also been restored with 40 Indian nationals.

India has stepped up rescue and relief efforts in Nepal following the devastating Bhote Koshi River floods on August 26, providing support through both air and land operations.

How is the Indian government coordinating rescue efforts for missing persons in Nepal?

How is the Indian government coordinating rescue efforts for missing persons in Nepal?

Why are many Indian nationals reported missing in Nepal following the floods?

Why are many Indian nationals reported missing in Nepal following the floods?

What actions has India taken to assist with the Nepal flood disaster?

What actions has India taken to assist with the Nepal flood disaster?

Jaiswal also shared a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Nepal concerning the identification of mortal remains of victims of the recent flash floods. The release included helpline numbers and an email ID for assistance.

However, efforts are continuing to trace 275 Indian nationals and 128 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who have been reported missing.

India sends fourth IAF flight with emergency supplies External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said a fourth Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying 11 tonnes of emergency assistance had been sent to Kathmandu.

The latest consignment includes relief supplies, while India is also providing equipment to help restore connectivity in flood-hit areas. Sixteen trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge have already reached Nepal.

Also read | India rushes 62-tonne aid to Nepal as it walks the talk on ‘first responder’ role

Equipment for seven more Bailey bridges will be sent shortly, along with technical teams to support their installation and help restore critical land connectivity.

With the latest shipment, India has airlifted 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Kathmandu. The supplies include essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets and heavy technical equipment.

Technical teams deployed for rescue, infrastructure restoration Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said the fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief supplies had arrived in Kathmandu.

"4th flight from India with 11 tonnes of relief supplies including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits arrived in Kathmandu. The flight also brought: Additional technical contingent along with equipment for tunnel search & rescue operations..."

India has rushed 62 tonnes of emergency aid to Nepal since deadly flash floods struck on Wednesday, emerging as the first major country to physically deliver humanitarian assistance to the Himalayan nation.

Also read | 573 workers trapped or missing at 11 Nepal hydropower sites after flash floods

HT reported on Friday that India was the first country to physically deliver aid to Nepal following the disaster. The response reinforces India's "first responder" tag, reflecting its growing record of providing aid and assistance to disaster-hit countries, including Türkiye and Syria, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Venezuela.

Nepal remains on high alert On the ground, Nepal's state machinery is continuing rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the Bhote Koshi River floods.

Prime Minister Balen Shah said on Saturday that the Government of Nepal remains on high alert and will operate at full capacity until every flood-affected citizen is safe and fully rehabilitated.

Search and rescue teams, technical units and international aid are continuing to support operations in the affected areas. Efforts remain underway around the clock to locate missing people and restore essential infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies, HT correspondent)