Manipur ASHA walks 8 hours to deliver polio vaccine; Raj Bhavan lauds her effort

IMPHAL: The Raj Bhavan in Manipur on Wednesday lauded teh efforts an accredited social health activist (ASHA) from Tamenglong district who walked 8 hours across hilly terrain to ensure timely delivery of polio vaccines to children in her village. Maidiniliu Prinmai.

Fifty-one-year-old Maidiniliu Prinmai, wife of Majinlakbou Prinmai from Atangkhullen (Nenluang) Liangmai Village under Tamei Sub-division, carried a vaccine carrier on her back through difficult terrain as part of the ongoing pulse polio immunisation drive.

The village, located in Manipur’s interior hills, has no proper motorable road or consistent power supply. Despite these challenges, Maidiniliu made the long journey on foot as part of the pulse polio immunisation drive.

Sharing two of her photographs on X, Raj Bhavan Manipur wrote, “13 years of tireless service. ASHA worker Meidinliu (51) walked 8 hours across hills to reach Attangkhunou and Attangkhullen villages for the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Programme — delivering essential health services and medicines to ensure no one is left behind. A salute to her dedication and spirit of service!.”

On Sunday, the State-level Polio Sub-National Immunization Day 2025 was formally inaugurated in Imphal targeting children aged 0 to 5 to receive 100% Oral Polio Vaccine dose including newborns, stop wild Poliovirus circulation, sustain immunisation efforts and Monitor Acute Flaccid Paralysis cases.

This year’s immunisation drive aims to cover around 3,16,671 children through 3,167 immunisation booths across Manipur. As many as 633 supervisors and 15,833 vaccinators have also been selected for the task.

Although India has been declared polio-free, sustained immunisation remains crucial, particularly as neighbouring countries continue to report cases.The last reported case of polio in India was in Kolkata in 2011.