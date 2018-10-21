11-yr-old Manipur boy wants to take Class 10 exam, but rules don’t permit

A young boy’s application to the Manipur secondary education board seeking to become the youngest to appear for the Class 10 board exams has put authorities in the north-eastern state in a quandary.

Isaac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei, who will complete 11 years in November, wants to appear for the exam next March and become the youngest from his state to do so.

However, according to rules of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM), a student needs to complete 15 years of age on April 1 of the year in which he/she appears in the matriculation examination (first appearance) of the Board.

The eldest among four brothers and a sister, Isaac, who is studying in Class 9 at a CBSE school in Churachandpur district headquarters, 65 km south of Imphal, said he wanted to emulate similar feats recorded in other states.

“Naina Jaiswal from Hyderabad successfully appeared for the Class 10 exam at the age of 8. So why not me?” he asked. “I want to become the youngest IAS officer from Manipur and serve the poor and needy.”

Isaac’s family had approached the BoSEM chairman to let him appear in the Class 10 examination.

“We approached BoSEM authority recently to fulfill the dream of my son,” said Isaac’s father, Genkholian Vaiphei (65). “But we’re yet to get a clear cut answer till date.”

BoSEM secretary A Joykumar Singh said the case is the first of its kind in Manipur and will therefore need detailed consultations as the present rules don’t allow such a possibility.

“We’ll be examining it by consulting by concerned parties and higher ups. We may also consult other state boards if necessary,” he said.

An exceptional student, Isaac secured top position in his studies till Class 8 at Mt Olive School, which is run by his parents in their village.

He also showed interest in reading books of higher classes and books on other subjects in his mother Boijem Gangte (38)’s bookshelf at their Kangvai village home.

“He always gives correct answers to questions asked in the classroom or in examinations. It seems he has some extraordinary skills to understand things even though he looks inattentive in the classes,” according to principal Kh Lianlanlalzuam Vaiphei of Mt Olive School.

In a bid to support their son’s quest, Isaac’s parents changed his school and also the syllabus (from state board to CBSE) from the present educational year. Besides keeping the option open to appear for both the boards, they wanted to check whether Isaac had the ability to compete with students from across the country.

Isaac’s performance at the new school is also encouraging as per the results. “His performance is good in two out of four periodic tests so far,” says academic supervisor H Paukhanmang of Rayburn High School.

The result of last test was declared on October 19. Though he shifted to a CBSE school, he is yet to register with the board and seek their permission to appear for the Class 10 boards next year.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 19:47 IST