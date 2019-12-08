Manipur: CBI closes 40 encounter cases for lack of evidence

india

New Delhi: While investigating the alleged fake encounters in Manipur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closed about a dozen cases out of the 41-odd FIRs, for lack of evidence or unavailability of records, two officials familiar with the developments told HT.

They said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the CBI, formed to investigate the encounters on the order of the Supreme Court, plans to wrap up the whole probe in the alleged extrajudicial killings in the next three months.

About 12 cases have been closed, charge sheets have been filed in around 12-15 cases, prosecution sanction is pending in five cases while the rest are under investigation, said one of the officials cited above, who didn’t wish to be named.

“In many cases, either the documents were unavailable or missing as the cases are very old; and in some cases, the scene of crime could not be recreated. In a few cases, the accused persons named by Manipur police have either died or are untraceable in a few cases. So far, we have not identified cases beyond 41-42 worth a reinvestigation by us (SIT). This is despite the fact that we have received records from the paramilitary forces and army in most of the cases. We will soon complete the probe and inform the Supreme Court,” said the officer.

In July 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe in the Manipur encounters after a petition was filed by the extrajudicial execution victims’ association seeking a probe in 1,528 such alleged killings by forces in Manipur between 1979 and 2012. The SC had asked the CBI to probe around 100 cases.

Out of these, CBI found 41 cases worth investigating. In the last two years, the CBI SIT has examined thousands of documents and questioned several witnesses and accused person. It has also filed over a dozen charge sheets but they don’t mention names of senior officials of army or paramilitary forces.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who represents the petitioner in the Manipur encounters, told HT – “I don’t know how CBI will be able to wrap up the probe (in three months) because they have to examine over 100 cases and only 41 FIRs have been registered as of now. There are many victims/witnesses who are ready to depose, there are FIRs and cases which CBI should look into.”

Gonsalves also alleged that the CBI had been protecting senior officers (of army and paramilitary forces).