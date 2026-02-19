Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday appealed to the internally displaced people and civil society organisations in the hills and valley areas to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to overcome the trust deficit between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities in the state. Manipur CM appeals to IDPs to help govt overcome trust deficit among communities

He said the trust deficit stemmed from the ethnic violence exists in some places.

Speaking at a programme of relief distribution among internally displaced persons in Imphal, Singh said, "There are certain places where IDPs cannot enter immediately. We are witnessing a gradual return of peace to the state. However, due to the conflict between the two communities, there exists a trust deficit. I appeal to all the CSOs, IDPs and the people of the communities to overcome this trust deficit."

He said the state government is making efforts to ensure that all IDPs return to their native places.

Singh said, "I also appeal to bring love among the IDPs and the people of the hills and the Imphal valley. The government remains open 24 hours to address the grievances of IDPs. We are also working to ensure all of them return to their native homes."

The relief distribution programmes have also been organised in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in the presence of legislators Paolienal Haokip, LM Khaute, Letzamang and Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen.

"Manipur has 36 communities which have all defended the state since historical times. The state is one, and with this thought, the programme is being held in both hills and the valley. MLAs are also working to assist the government," Singh said.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

So far, more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.