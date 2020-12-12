Manipur CM inaugurates 100-bed ‘dedicated Covid block’ at JNIMS in Imphal

india

In the bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has inaugurated a 100-bedded ‘dedicated Covid block’ at the state run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

This comes amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are 2,970 active cases in Manipur.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister inaugurated 100-bedded dedicated Covid Block at JNIMS today and handed over to the people and the medical professionals who are leading from the front in the fight against Covid -19 pandemic,” the Office of the Chief Minister of Manipur tweeted on December 10.

On Wednesday, the Manipur Chief Minister had inaugurated eight different projects and laid foundation stones for five others here in the Senapati district.