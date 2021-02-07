Manipur CM lauds 'farsighted' Union Budget, thanks PM, Sitharaman

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday, lauded the Union Budget 2021-22 and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their efforts in presenting a farsighted budget.

"The budget will lay the foundation of 'Ease of Living' because it has underlined the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their efforts in presenting a farsighted Budget that aims at 'Universal Well-Being' during the testing times of COVID-19," Singh said while addressing a press conference.

He stated that the budget is the foundation vision document for a new decade that underlines six pillars viz. health and well-being, physical and financial capital, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation, and research and development as well as minimum government maximum governance.

"Under the Ujjwala Yojana, 8 crore families received free gas cylinders. In Budget 2021-22, a proposal has been made to expand the reach of the scheme to 1 crore new beneficiaries. The Government has also tried to make a provision for ensuring One Country, One Ration Card accessible to migrant labourers," he added.

The chief minister said that the Government has proposed in the budget to take healthcare ahead as a priority concern. There has been an increase of 137 per cent in the health budget from ₹94,000 crore to ₹2.38 lakh crore.

Singh further said that the provisions to ensure that every citizen gets clean water, roads to reach every village, highway expansion happens on a large scale, and making public transport easily accessible, in the Budget 2021-22 is commendable.

Meanwhile, Singh also announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for Peh (Paoyi) village of Ukhrul district for voluntarily destroying poppy plants grown in their village to mark joining and supporting the State Government's popular 'War on Drugs' campaign.

The chief minister informed that he had directed the officials of Horticulture, Agriculture and Fishery Departments to visit the village to find out suitable alternative livelihood activity for the villagers.

Stating that Peh (Paoyi) would be promoted as a role model to other villages in the Government's 'War on Drugs' campaign, the Chief Minister urged other villages across the State to follow Peh (Paoyi) village's path in this regard. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON