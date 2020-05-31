e-paper
Manipur Covid-19 tally increases to 71; 11 recovers

Manipur Covid-19 tally increases to 71; 11 recovers

Of the new five cases, three are from Ukhrul district, while the remaining two are from Noney and Imphal East districts.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 18:16 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Earlier, seven persons had already recovered and discharged from the hospitals after they had tested negative.
Earlier, seven persons had already recovered and discharged from the hospitals after they had tested negative.(AP)
         

With four more tested Covid-19 negative, a total of 11 persons have discharged from hospitals in Manipur after recovery, state health official said on Sunday.

Earlier, seven persons had already recovered and discharged from the hospitals after they had tested negative.

“Today four female patients were discharged from RIMS (2) and JNIMS (2) after they were found Covid-19 negative on two consecutive tests,” says Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Director and spokesperson of the health department in a press release this afternoon.

“Two of them are from Thoubal district and the remaining are from Churachandpur and Kamjong districts.”

Stating that they will continue home quarantine for the next 14 days and they will remain under surveillance, the release said, “Five new positive cases (3 males & 2 females) were reported from VRDL (Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratory) of RIMS.”

Of the new five cases, three are from Ukhrul district, while the remaining two are from Noney and Imphal East districts.

Informing that their conditions are stable and they will be shifted to the Covid care facility of RIMS, it said all necessary control measures like containment and contact tracing are in place.

The total number of recovered cases of today is 11 while the active and confirmed Covid -9 positive cases have increased to 60 and 71 respectively, it said.

Earlier, three females (aged 26,21 and 19 years) and one male (20-year) were also tested at VRDLs of JNIMS and RIMS on Saturday night and they were found Covid-19 positive.

Of the three females, one is a returnee from Delhi and she belongs to Imphal East district, while the other two are returnees from Pune and belong to Kangpokpi district, according to another official release.

On the other hand, the male is from Sekmai in Imphal West district and he had recently returned from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the state health and family welfare minister L Jayentakumar Singh on Sunday visited some of the government quarantine centres in Imphal West and Imphal East districts and interacted with the officials working there.

The minister accompanied by the health department officials also distributed the personnel protective equipments,sanitizer,N-95 masks and gloves for the health workers as supplementary protective back-ups.

