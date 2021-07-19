Manipur exempts e-commerce, dairy biz from the 10-day coronavirus curfew

The Manipur government on Monday exempted certain services from the 10-day complete curfew imposed in the state from Sunday to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. The new order has exempted e-commerce and those involved in dairy business.

The declaration was made by chief secretary Rajesh Kumar ,who is also chairman of the state disaster management authority. “The undersigned in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 20(2)(a) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, hereby also allows the following additional activities,” the government release said.

Post offices have also been allowed to operate with minimal staff for urgent office work and delivery. Individuals involved in the dairy industry for collection and home delivery of milk and feeding of animals and birds in government farms, and e-Commerce delivery agents have been exempted from the order.

Banking and ATM services will continue as per the earlier order, which said banks can remain open with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2:30 pm for urgent government and non-government transactions only, while ATM services, including refilling cash in ATMs, will continue.

A minimum number of employees of the Consumer Affair Food and Public Distribution, Food Corporation of India have also been exempted. Officials and workers from the Forest Department, National Highways and Infrastructure Development, Asian Development Banks, and those employed at various railway projects have also been exempted.

The curfew, which will continue till July 27, was imposed after the Delta variant of Coronavirus was detected in the state.