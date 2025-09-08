Manipur guv meets BJP MLAs ahead of PM visit

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday held a high-level meeting with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators, including former chief minister N Biren Singh, and top bureaucrats at Raj Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to the northeastern state, people familiar with the matter said. Biren Singh was among the 23 out of total 32 BJP MLAs present in the meeting, also attended by chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, security advisor Kuldiep Singh and director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh. (HT PHOTO)

During the 40-minute meeting, Governor Bhalla confirmed to the MLAs that PM Modi will be arriving in Imphal at around 2.30 pm on September 13 following his visit to Churachandpur the same day, a person aware of the details said, requesting anonymity.

“No legislators will be allowed to sit on the dais along with Modi, except for some dignitaries including Governor Bhalla. A separate meeting between legislators and the PM is yet to be confirmed,” the person added.

No agenda for the formation of a new popular government was taken up during the meeting, even though one of the MLAs raised the issue, the person said.

If materialises, this will be PM Modi’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023.

PM may also visit Tripura

PM Modi is also likely to visit Tripura to inaugurate the newly redeveloped Tripurasundari temple, considered to be one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, at Udaipur in Gomati district on September 22, a state government official said.

Modi’s Tripura visit has not yet been finalised, but senior officials, including DGP Anurag Dhyankar, visited Udaipur on Saturday to take stock of arrangements for the PM’s possible visit, the official said, declining to be named.

The temple, established by erstwhile Manikya ruler Dhanya Manikya in 1501, underwent for renovation under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme.

(With inputs from Priyanka Deb Barman)