Ashok Gehlot slams PM Modi for addressing Manipur as ‘his government’ in ‘few seconds’ of speech

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘few seconds’ of speech on Manipur incidents during his address to media ahead of the monsoon session in Parliament.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference at his residence, in Jaipur.(PTI)

“Instead of calling Manipur ‘our state’, the Prime Minister is addressing it as ‘his government’. Just imagine what would he have said if it was a Congress government there,” Gehlot said.

He was speaking at a press conference a day after a his government passed the landmark minimum guaranteed income bill, 2023, in the state assembly amid criticism from the opposition parties.

CM Gehlot further professed the need of a rigid law regarding social security in the country while speaking on the benefits of the income guarantee law. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess various social security laws in the West and pass a similar act in the country.

“You (PM Modi) speak about become a world leader, first manger your home. What you doing for those who are suffering from hunger and malnutrition?…Those who call this (act) as a freebie are themselves distributing freebies in their states,” Gehlot rebutted.

The chief minister recalled how PM Modi commended the central employment guarantee scheme, launched under UPA government, MGNREGA. “Imagine, we have to repeatedly explain the provision (of the act) to the same Prime Minister."

The Rajasthan minimum guaranteed income bill, 2023, seeks to provide a guarantee pension or wages to the entire adult population. All families of the of the state will received a minimum of ₹1,000 per month in case of diasbled/aged/single women etc, irrespective of urban or rural setting. It also has a provision to increase the pension at 15% each year.