‘Can’t speak truth': Shekhawat on Gehlot sacking his minister who cornered govt over crimes against women

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday slammed Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over reports of him sacking his minister who questioned the state government over crimes against women in the state.



Rajendra Gudha, who was serving as the minister of state (MoS) for Sainik Kalyan, home guard and civil defence, panchayati raj and rural development, cornered his government in the assembly. “The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect”, PTI quoted the now-sacked minister as saying in the assembly.



As the news of the minister's ouster spread like wildfire, Shekhawat, who is the Union Jal Shakti minister, sniped at the chief minister.



“You are not allowed to speak the truth in Gehlot Raj. The CM does not have the courage to accept the truth. His minister Rajendra Gudha spoke the truth in the assembly. Gehlot ji felt so bad that he removed his minister. He has sent a message to his colleagues: You won't be spared for speaking the truth. Intimidating your peers and gagging them is oppression”, the BJP leader tweeted. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat. (File Photos)

The BJP's Rajasthan unit too hit out at Gehlot for removing the minister. “Women empowerment, Congress style, with a dash of Indira Gandhi inspired democratic temperament! A Minister in Rajasthan Govt is removed for speaking the truth. Mohabbat Ki Dukan offers no space for honest customers it seems. Only the corrupt and liars are welcome in this Dukan!”, the BJP Rajasthan unit tweeted.



The Ashok Gehlot government has come under fire from the BJP, which has claimed there is a ‘jungle raj’ in the state. "The manner in which incidents are happening with women, girls, Dalits and businessmen has shredded the law and order (in the state). The highest number of cases of crimes against women have taken place in Rajasthan," former chief minister Vasundhara Raje told ANI.



Congress MLA Divya Maderna too claimed she is feeling unsafe in the state. “I am not safe here. The accused have not been arrested yet. My car has been attacked at 20 places despite the fact that I travelled under police protection. Two days ago, I received a threat. Several police personnel were deployed for my protection. I had stopped my car three kilometres away from the spot and told the SP that I might be attacked. But the SP assured me saying there were proper arrangements. Still I was attacked", she was heard saying in a video shared by Union minister Piyush Goyal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON