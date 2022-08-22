Manipur: Minor allegedly raped several times by father since 2016, commits suicide

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped multiple times by her father for the past six years and attempted suicide by consuming poison succumbed to multiple organs failures at a hospital in Manipur’s capital Imphal on Sunday night, officials informed on Monday.

The victim was hospitalised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal on August 3 after she consumed poison on July 31. She was referred to another private hospital the same day after her condition became critical.

After undergoing dialysis for multiple kidney failures at that hospital, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on August 18 where she succumbed around 9:40 pm on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, co-convenor of a public joint action committee (JAC), formed to seek justice for the girl, said that the father raped his daughter since 2016 on various occasions.

Unable to bear the mental trauma, she attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on July 31 evening at about 5.30 pm. After staying three days at home without treatment, she was hospitalised at JNIMS hospital on August 3, the JAC official said.

“In spite of the best efforts by doctors, nurses, district child protection unit of Thoubal, social welfare department and the police, the victim succumbed. Both her kidneys had got damaged as a result of consuming poison,” she added.

The women police station at Thoubal registered a case under section 305 of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012 and launched an investigation into the matter. The accused, at present in judicial custody, was arrested on August 5, following which an enraged mob destroyed his house.

A statement given by the victim to Childline revealed that the minor had approached her grandmother for help, but she allegedly covered up the crime by intimidating her. She shared her woes with a couple of close friends and also noted down the incidents in her personal diary.

She got some relief while staying at her aunt’s place in 2020 but the physical and mental harassment from her father continued, she told Childline.