Manipur MLAs’ peace meet in Capital today

Legislators from both Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur are likely to meet for peace talks — for the first time since the ethnic clashes broke out in the state in May last year — in New Delhi on Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said. The talks, being supervised by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), will be mediated by Naga MLAs. Unrest in Manipur. (AFP)

While Naga MLAs have met their Meitei and Kuki counterparts separately in neutral places such as Kolkata and Guwahati over the last 10 months, this would be the first time that legislators from the two warring communities will meet under the same roof.

“Many MLAs have already reached Delhi. Others are scheduled to reach today (Monday). The talks are set to be held tomorrow (Tuesday). We are not sure how many Kuki MLAs will be present in the meeting but (we) have been assured that MLAs from all communities will be there,” an official in the Manipur government said.

Chief minister N Biren Singh, a Meitei, will not attend the meeting, a BJP legislator from the state said.

Union home minister Amit Shah on September 17 said the MHA was in talks with representatives of both communities to restore normalcy. Manipur remains divided on ethnic grounds since May 3 last year with Meiteis living in valley districts while tribal Kukis shifting to the hill districts. Over 200 people have died in the ethnic strife so far.

A Kuki MLA, who has been living in Delhi since last May, confirmed that the Centre’s interlocutor AK Mishra’s office informed them about the talks four days ago, but added he was not sure if the legislators from his community would attend the Tuesday meeting.

“We are not sure if we will attend the meeting. We are told that Meitei and Naga MLAs would be part of the meeting. We were informed four days ago about it. But even before the meeting, some people have leaked the news and announced the meeting,” the Kuki legislator said, requesting anonymity.

Losii Dikho, a Naga Peoples Front (NPF) MLA, hoped for some meaning discussion will take place. “I am very hopeful when the home ministry is calling representatives from all communities, especially the MLAs. I believe some meaningful discussion will take place,” he said in a statement.

BJP legislator T Robindro, a Meitie, said: “I was informed by the home ministry office to attend the meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday as part of the initiatives to restore peace in Manipur. I have no idea who else from the Meitei or Naga legislators will attend, but this may be the first step towards peace in the strife-torn state.”