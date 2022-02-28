Home / India News / Manipur mortar explosion: Death toll rises to 3
india news

Manipur mortar explosion: Death toll rises to 3

Four injured persons are currently under treatment at Churachandpur district hospital. The district police are investigating the incident.
The explosion took place accidentally on Saturday evening after the locals allegedly picked up an unexploded mortar shell from a place located close to a BSF subsidiary training centre. (Representational Image)
The explosion took place accidentally on Saturday evening after the locals allegedly picked up an unexploded mortar shell from a place located close to a BSF subsidiary training centre. (Representational Image)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 09:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

IMPHAL: The death toll in the explosion that took place at Manipur’s Churachandpur district reached 3 on Sunday, according to latest reports.

According to reports, the explosion took place accidentally after the locals allegedly picked up an unexploded mortar shell from a place located close to a Border Security Force (BSF) subsidiary training centre at Gangpimual area, 4km from Churachandpur police station in Churachandpur district around 7.30pm on Saturday.

According to initial reports, 2 identified as Mangminlal (6) of Gangpimual area and Langinsang (22) of Ngathal,Churachandpur died after the explosion on Saturday night. However, another injured person identified as Liansuanlal (18) of Zion Veng also succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Imphal on Sunday.

The other four injured persons identified as Siamboi (19) of Salem Veng, Manlydia (28), Muanbiaknuam (15) and Thangbiaklun (34), all from Gangpimual area, are currently under treatment at Churachandpur district hospital. The district police are investigating the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out