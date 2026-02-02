Manipur NDA MLAs rush to Delhi amid govt formation buzz

IMPHAL : Almost all legislators of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Manipur, its allies and the state BJP chief on Sunday rushed to the national capital on Sunday for a high-level meeting scheduled for Monday. Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at Imphal International Airport before departing for New Delhi to meet central leaders amid a renewed push for the formation of a popular government in Manipur, in Imphal, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (PTI)

The development comes just days ahead of the expiration of six-month extension of President’s Rule in the state.

The Manipur crisis erupted on May 3, 2023 has claimed over 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people. N Biren Singh was forced to resign on February 9, 2025 following a threat of a non-confidence motion by legislators and on February 13 President’s Rule was imposed by putting state under suspended animation.

The President’s Rule was extended for another six months which is to expire on February 12. Before February 12, speculations on formation of a new popular government are rising in the state.

BJP MLA, N Biren Singh told media at Imphal international airport before his departure, “all the NDA alliance partner legislators are summoned to attend a meeting scheduled on Monday. We have a recent meeting with the BJP legislators that has huge development. This time the all the legislators of NDA are summoned so it is much likely to be happened for new government formation.”

National People’s Party (NPP) legislator, Janghemlung Panmei told media, “we’ll push for good things to happen for Manipur again... but we will only get to know the next steps after the meeting.”

BJP state president, A Sharda Devi also expressed confidence that Monday’s meeting will bring a good positive step on formation of a new popular government. A person aware of the matter told HT, “The meeting is scheduled for NDA legislator to discuss the formation a new government. The Kuki-Zo legislators might also attend the meeting.”

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the BJP holds 32 seats, the NPP has seven, JD(U) six, NPF five, KPA two, and the Indian National Congress five, with three independent MLAs.