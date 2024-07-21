Manipur police, central forces recover and diffuse 33 kg IEDs in Imphal East

Imphal: The Manipur Police, along with central security forces, on Saturday recovered and diffused eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing around 33 kg in the Saichang Itham area of Imphal East district, averting a major tragedy in the region, an official aware of the matter said. Explosives recovered by combined team of Manipur police and Indian Army (HT Photo/Sourced)

As part of ongoing search operations in response to the Manipur crisis, the combined team of Manipur police and central forces continues to recover arms, ammunition, explosives, and other contraband on a near-daily basis, particularly from vulnerable areas across Manipur, the official added.

The prompt action prevented potential harm to farmers and cattle grazers in Moirangpurel and Itham villages of Imphal East.

This operation follows an earlier incident on April 13, where two Kuki militants were allegedly killed in a clash with the security forces in Itham Moirangpurel in Imphal East.

The confrontation began after the alleged Kuki militants launched an attack from Kamu Saichang towards the villages of Tumokhong and Itham Moirangpurel. Security forces recovered two firearms, including an AK-47 and a folding INSAS rifle, from the deceased militants.

The Indian Army, in a statement, credited specific intelligence inputs for the successful operation.

The expertise of the Bomb Disposal Team was instrumental in neutralising the IEDs, which weighed approximately 33 kg, it said. The army emphasized that this action dealt a severe blow to the plans of inimical elements aiming to carry out subversive activities in the region.