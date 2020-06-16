e-paper
Home / India News / Manipur records 10 new Covid-19 cases, total count reaches 500

Manipur records 10 new Covid-19 cases, total count reaches 500

Till Tuesday, 27,523 samples had been tested for Covid-19 in Manipur while 2,70,778 were screened at various entry points of the state, according to an official release.

india Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Manipur government is planning to ramp up the number of beds from the present 100 to 300 to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the state.
Manipur government is planning to ramp up the number of beds from the present 100 to 300 to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the state.(PTI)
         

Manipur reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number in the north eastern state to 500, health department officials said. There have been no deaths from the disease so far.

“In the last twenty four hours, 10 people (3 male, 7 female) were confirmed as new Covid-19 positive cases from the VRDLs (Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratory) of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences-4 and Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences-6 (JNIMS),” Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of health department said in a press release. “They are being shifted to the Covid Care Facilities,” the release added.

It stated that all necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place in the state.

“The total number of positive cases has increased to 500 and the number of active cases to 341,” it said. The total number of recovered cases is 159 and recovery rate of 31.8 percent.”

Giving information about the skills up-gradation of frontline workers, the release said that till date, the state Covid-19 training team has trained 522 medical medical officers, 917 staff nurses, 349 allied healthcare providers, 902 auxiliary nurse midwives and ,1573 accredited social health activists.

To deal with the rising numbers of coronavirus cases, the state government is planning to increase the number of beds to 300 from the initial 100 beds at the newly-opened Covid Care Centre at UNNACO school campus at Meitram, on the outskirts of capital Imphal.

At present, Covid-19 patients are treated at RIMS, JNIMS and a few district hospitals.

Till Tuesday, 27,523 samples had been tested for Covid-19 while 2,70,778 were screened at various entry points of the state, according to the latest status update report issued by the state surveillance officer of integrated disease surveillance program. Around 20,961 people are presently at quarantine centres while 21,483 others have completed quarantine.

20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
