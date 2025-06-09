Manipur rocked by more violence, curfew imposed

Manipur remained tense on Sunday as violence continued over the arrest of an influential Meitei outfit member, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions and the governor to conduct a security review, officials aware of the matter said. The charred remains of a bus used for transporting central forces that was set on fire during protests over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol in Imphal East district. (PTI)

A day after clashes rocked Imphal, protesters defied prohibitory orders and blocked major roads in different parts of the state capital by burning debris and tyres, the officials said. A police post outside the SDM office was also torched in Yairipok, which is located on the Imphal East and Thoubal district border, they said and added that security personnel were forced to use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. At least 11 people have been injured in the fresh wave of unrest.

“People dug up roads and burnt tyres at important stretches to prevent the movement of security forces. A road in Koirengi was blocked to stop BSF personnel from entering the city... But the forces within the city are in large numbers, and the situation is under control,” a security officer said on condition of anonymity.

The trigger for the latest wave of violence is the arrest of Kanan Singh, a senior member of the Meitei body Arambai Tenggol, and the detention of four of his associates. In a statement on Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that it arrested Singh, a former Manipur Police head constable, over his “involvement” in the violence in the state in 2023.

“He was involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023…He has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati, and he will be produced before the competent court for police remand,” the agency said. There was no immediate information about the identities of the other four men, with officials aware of the matter saying that they will be released if they come clean in the background check.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters resorted to arson and pelted forces with stones as the news of Singh and his associates’ detention spread. In a statement, the Arambai Tenggol demanded the immediate release of its volunteers and announced a 10-day shutdown in the state, which is currently under President’s rule.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, officers of Manipur Police said Singh was dismissed from the force earlier this year over his alleged involvement in smuggling weapons and looting armouries. They said Singh was a part of a team led by additional superintendent of police Amit Singh, who was abducted by suspected Arambai Tenggol members from outside his home last year. He was eventually released.

In an attempt to stop the violence from spiralling, authorities suspended broadband and mobile data services in the districts of Imphal East and West, Kakching, Thoubal and Bishnupur, citing apprehension that “some anti-social elements might use social media” to incite the public, an official order said. In separate orders, the administration also announced the reimposition of a curfew in Bishnupur —the first time this year— and the imposition of restrictions on the movement of people in valley districts due “to apprehension of serious breach of peace”.

Amid the deteriorating law and order situation, governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held separate meetings with security officials and political leaders, the Raj Bhavan said in separate statements.

“During the meeting [with security officials], a comprehensive discussion and review of various matters relating to the current law and order situation in the state were deliberated,” the statement said.

The statement said that a delegation of at least 25 MLAs and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba also called on the governor and discussed the current security situation with him. “The MLAs…requested his intervention to help find an amicable solution. The governor assured the delegation that all necessary steps are being taken to address the concerns and to restore normalcy,” it said.

BJP MLA and spokesperson L Ibomcha, who was part of the delegation, said the governor assured them that the administration is not against Arambai Tenggol. “The governor acknowledged the group’s role in supporting the administration during the recent flood crisis,” Ibomcha

Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar, who also met the governor, said the action against Arambai Tenggol has again fuelled unrest in the state. “If authorities plan to arrest someone, then there must be a public clarification. We must remain united and focus on restoring peace in the state,” he said.

The unrest comes against the backdrop of a scheduled meeting between MHA officials and representatives of Kuki-Zo militant groups that are signatories to the Suspension of Operation (SoO), the first meeting between the two sides since the peace pact was put in abeyance last year.

“We have come to Delhi for the meeting. We hope there will be a fruitful discussion on the ground rules and renewal of Suspension of Operations(SoO) Pact,” member of the Kuki group said on condition of anonymity.

The SoO agreement was signed by the Centre and the Manipur government with Kuki militant groups in August 2008 and was being renewed every year until February 28, 2024 when the renewal process was kept in abeyance. The SoO was kept in abeyance by the Centre following allegations of SoO group cadres indulging in Manipur’s ethnic clashes or providing training to the village defence volunteers, a charge that groups have denied vehemently.

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence since May 2023, which has resulted in the death of close to 250 people and the displacement of thousands of others. The fallout of the long-running hostilities has meant that the Meiteis, who live largely in the plains of the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, who predominantly live in the hills, have withdrawn to their respective strongholds. The warring groups have set up road blockades on highways to restrict each other’s movement and also the movement of essential items into the other’s district.