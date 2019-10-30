Manipur’s ex-maharaja, said to have formed govt-in-exile, rebuts claim

india

Manipur’s erstwhile king Leishemba Sanajaoba on Wednesday distanced himself from statements by two Manipur leaders who announced the launch of the ‘Manipur Government in exile’ in London. In a video message released early on Wednesday, Leishemba Sanajaoba said he did sign some papers at the request of Yamben Biren and Narengbam Samarjit - who made the controversial claim in London - but was told that the papers related to his “permission” to let them carry out some research into historic documents and photographs in London.

Yamben Biren, who claimed to be the “Chief Minister of Manipur State Council” and Narengbam Samarjit, who claimed to be the “Minister of External Affairs and Defence of Manipur State Council” claimed to speak on behalf of the ‘Maharaja of Manipur’ to formally launch the government-in-exile - “The Manipur State Council” - in Britain.

In the video message, Leishemba Sanajaoba said he first heard about this news when he returned after attending a local function. he was “totally shocked” to hear this development.

“I was surprised and shocked to know the viral news,” he said in the statement made in Meithi.

At a media interaction in London, according to news agency PTI, Biren and Samarjit had produced documents to show they have been granted political asylum in the UK in August this year. They said aftr getting their asylum status in the UK, “the de jure government is shifted from Manipur to London”.

The two said that they would make an appeal to Queen Elizabeth II and after getting an order from the Privy Council they would move the United Nations for recognition.

