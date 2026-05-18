Imphal, Security forces launched operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district to rescue those who are still being held hostage by armed groups, police said on Monday. Manipur: Security forces launch operations to rescue those who still in captivity of armed groups

Area domination exercises and search operations are also being carried out in different parts of the hill district to rescue "all missing persons and arrest those responsible for holding hostages", a senior officer said.

Thirty-one of around 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who were held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were released on May 14 and 15.

These people were taken to undisclosed locations after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi on May 13, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife was wounded in Noney district.

"In continuation of the operations to rescue the missing persons, combing and search operations were carried out by security forces in the hill ranges to the north west of Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei villages in Kangpokpi district," the police statement said.

Twelve Naga women from Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi and four men and ten women of the Kuki community in Senapati district were among those who were handed over to the security forces.

Earlier, the police had said as a result of "concerted efforts" of the administration, security forces, political leaders and civil society organisations, the "majority of the detained civilians, belonging to different communities, have been released safely".

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council, the apex body of the Naga tribes in the state, has been staging inter-district blockades on the national highway 2 and 37 from Sunday night, demanding the release of six Naga men who are suspected to be in the captivity of militants.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes in the state, also claimed that 14 members of the community were still missing and being held hostage by various groups in Senapati district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.