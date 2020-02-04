e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Manipur Speaker’s tribunal reserves judgment on MLA’s disqualification

Manipur Speaker’s tribunal reserves judgment on MLA’s disqualification

Last month, the Supreme Court directed the Speaker’s tribunal to decide the disqualification petition within four weeks.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:31 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Manipur Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh .
Manipur Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh .(ANI File Photo)
         

The Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker’s tribunal on Tuesday reserved judgment on the disqualification petitions filed against Manipur Minister Th Shyamkumar Singh.

Sources said the day’s hearing at the tribunal of Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh began around 11 am and lasted about an hour in the presence of counsels of the petitioners and respondents.

During the hearing, the adjournment application filed by respondent’s counsel for taking up the matters only after February 11 was rejected in view of the budget session to be commenced from February 14, sources said.

Later the tribunal directed both the petitioner and respondent to submit their arguments in writing on or before February 12.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, senior counsel SG Hasnain of the petitioner said the tribunal has reserved the judgment and fixed February 12 for filing any additional documents or written submission.

Petitions filed by the Congress MLAs in 2018 sought disqualification of Th Shyamkumar under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution which is also known as the Anti-Defection Law.

The petitioners had approached the Supreme Court after the case was pending at the speaker’s tribunal. Last month, the apex court directed the Speaker’s tribunal to decide the disqualification petition within four weeks.

In the 2017 Manipur assembly election, Shyamkumar was elected on a Congress ticket from the Andro assembly constituency in Imphal East district. But he switched allegiance to the BJP which went on to form a coalition government.

Shyamkumar is a currently a cabinet minister in the BJP-led coalition government and is in charge of Forest and Environment departments and Municipal Housing and Urban Development.

Though the BJP became the second largest party in 2017 assembly elections with 21 MLAs behind the Congress with 28 MLA, the saffron party formed the government with the support of NPF, NPP, LJP and independent lawmakers.

tags
top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news