Manipur tense after Meitei member’s arrest; Local group declares 10-day shutdown

IMPHAL: Tensions escalated across the valley districts of Manipur following the arrest of Asem Kanan, a member of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Guwahati, on Sunday. A 13-year-old boy sustained serious injuries to his leg, reportedly from a tear gas shell explosion in Imphal on Sunday and he was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

In a press release, CBI said: “Kanan was arrested on Sunday at Imphal airport for his involvement in various criminal activities linked to the 2023 Manipur violence. His family has been informed of the arrest.”

The statement also mentioned that CBI is investigating cases related to the Manipur violence as per the directive of the Supreme Court of India. “Due to the prevailing law-and-order situation, the trial of these cases has been shifted from Manipur to Guwahati,” it said.

CBI further confirmed that Kanan has been transported to Guwahati and will be produced before a competent court for police remand.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, Kanan was arrested along with four other Arambai Tenggol members on Saturday from Imphal. However, the CBI’s official statement confirmed only the arrest of Kanan.

Meanwhile, violent protests erupted in Imphal city. Hundreds of demonstrators blocked major roads using burning tyres, wooden planks, and other debris. Security forces fired tear gas shells, mock bombs, and live rounds to disperse the crowds. Amid the chaos, a 13-year-old boy sustained serious injuries to his leg, reportedly from a tear gas shell explosion. He was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

From Saturday evening to 5.30 pm Sunday, at least 11 people were reported injured in connection with the unrest, with the situation continuing to deteriorate in the evening.

Security forces have been deployed at key locations across Imphal, including Palace Compound in Imphal East, and Keishampat Bridge, Moirangkhom, and Tiddim Road stretching up to Imphal airport in Imphal West.

Arambai Tenggol on Saturday announced a 10-day statewide shutdown demanding the unconditional release of the arrested volunteers.

Additionally, a women’s group from Khurai in Imphal East issued a stern warning, demanding that “all MLAs currently outside the state return to Imphal and form a new popular government by 6 pm on June 10.” The group declared that any MLA who fails to return by the deadline will not be allowed to re-enter the state.

As of 5.30 pm Sunday, the situation remained highly volatile in the valley districts, with security on high alert and public anger mounting.