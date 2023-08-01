Home / India News / Manipur Violence case Live Updates: SC to hear Manipur issue today at 2 pm
Live

Manipur Violence case Live Updates: SC to hear Manipur issue today at 2 pm

Aug 01, 2023 01:39 PM IST

Aug 01, 2023 01:39 PM IST
Manipur Violence case Live: SC directed the CBI to suspend the recording of victims' statements involved in the Manipur video case until it hears the main case.

Manipur Violence case Live Updates: The Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to suspend the recording of statements from the two women victims involved in the Manipur viral video case until it hears the main case, scheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India

During the previous hearing on Monday, the apex court acknowledged the severity of the violence against women in strife-torn Manipur, describing it as being of "unprecedented magnitude." However, the court declined to entertain a plea regarding similar alleged incidents of violence against women in states governed by the opposition, such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala.

Lawyer Bansuri Swaraj, who was representing some of the parties in the case, argued that the incidents of violence against women in West Bengal also deserve consideration, and the mechanism being developed to address the issue should be extended to other states as well.

As of now, the hearing on the main case is scheduled to take place at 2 pm on Tuesday, where the court will further assess the situation and make relevant decisions regarding the Manipur viral video case and its implications on violence against women in the region and other states.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 01, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    Manipur Viral Video case Live: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time from President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

    Manipur Viral Video case Live: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the opposition to discuss the Manipur issue. The opposition parties have been demanding a comprehensive discussion on violence in Manipur in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with a statement from the prime minister in Parliament.

    They have now sought the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that the violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing and many people have lost their lives.

    A delegation of 21 opposition MPs has visited the ethnic strife-torn state and apprised the leaders of the INDIA alliance about the situation there. The delegation visited the affected areas and met people in relief camps in both the hills as well as the valley.

    Meanwhile, the SC is set to hear the issue at 2 pm on Tuesday.

  • Aug 01, 2023 01:19 PM IST

    Manipur Viral Video case Live: Supreme Court directs CBI to hold the recording of statement of the victims

    Manipur Viral Video case Live: Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to hold the recording of the statement of victims in the viral video case until the court takes up the case on Tuesday.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to convey to the CBI to await the outcome of today's hearing.

    The apex court asked the CBI to wait for further order before going ahead with the recording of the statement after an advocate Nizam Pasha appearing for the Kuki side informed the court that CBI was on its way to record the statement at noon today.

