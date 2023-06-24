Home / India News / Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting to discuss Manipur situation

Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting to discuss Manipur situation

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 24, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

An all-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began here on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Minister & RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and others during an all-party meeting on violence in Manipur, in New Delhi, Saturday.(PTI)
Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and others, are taking part in the meeting.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Shah had visited the state for four days last month and met a cross section of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state.

Opposition parties have been criticising the government for its handling of the situation as violence has not stopped even after 50 days.

