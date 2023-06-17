Manipur violence: Assaulted, houses torched - how politicians are targeted amid ethnic clashes
In the wake of ethnic violence in the state, several public representatives have been attacked and their houses set on fire.
The protracted ethnic violence in Manipur has resulted in several public representatives, including Cabinet ministers, being attacked at various instance. Similarly, unspecified number of people had tried to vandalise or attack the residences of BJP leaders with latest being Union minister RK Ranjan Singh whose house was set afire by a mob.
Recently, mobs attempted to torch the houses of BJP leaders. Similarly, a group of people surrounded a BJP office post, however, couldn't cause any harm as after Army personnel dispersed the crowd.
Let's find out several attacks carried out at politicians in Manipur in the wake of the ethnic violence:
RK Ranjan Singh
Union minister of state for external affairs and education RK Ranjan Singh's residence in Imphal was set afire by a mob on Thursday (June 15) night. Days before that, a mob stormed into Singh's residence on May 23, however, the security personnel managed to disperse them.
Vehicles parked outside Singh's house were also damaged. No one was injured in the attack.
Nemcha Kipgen
Cabinet minister in the Manipur government Nemcha Kipgen was another politician whose residence was torched by a crowd. Unidentified attackers burned down her official residence when she was not there.
Kipgen is the only woman public representative in the Manipur cabinet. She among 10 Kuki lawmakers who sought a separate administration for Kuki-Zomi-Chin-Hmar communities amid the violence.
Govindas Konthoujam
Minister of public works department, youth affairs and sports in the Manipur government Govindas Konthoujam's house in Imphal was vandalised by a mob on May 24. The senior BJP leader and his family were away when around 100 people attacked his house.
A day later another mob tried to attack state minister T Biswajit Singh’s residence in Imphal.
Vungzagin Valte
The BJP MLA from Thanlon constituency was attacked by a group of people after which, Valte sustained grievous injuries. He was returning from a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh.
He is currently undergoing treatment in Delhi.