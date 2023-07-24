In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah speaks up on Manipur discussion demand: 'It's important that...'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he was ready for a discussion in Lok Sabha on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur even as the Opposition parties continued to protest, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the issue. However, the continuous sloganeering by the Opposition leaders eventually led to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourning the proceedings for the day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

“I am ready for discussion on this in the House. I request the Opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter,” Shah said. (Parliament LIVE)

Monday marked the third day of the ongoing Parliament Monsoon session, when both Houses had to be adjourned over the uproar on the Manipur issue.

On the inaugural day of the session Thursday, PM Modi publicly spoke about the violence for the first time during a pre-session address in the Parliament complex, where he strongly condemned the incident of two Manipur women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob.

“The incident of Manipur is shameful for any civilisation. The country is shamed. I appeal to all chief ministers to strengthen laws to take stringent action against crime, especially against women. The incident might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, the culprit should not go roam-free in anywhere," PM Modi said.

Opposition demands Modi's statement in Parliament

However, the Opposition parties have been adamant about seeking a more elaborate statement from Modi on the issue and said a discussion would take place after that. In response, the central government agreed to hold a discussion in the Parliament but termed the demand for a statement by Modi, a "caveat for disruption."

The incident, which happened a day after the clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, sparked massive nationwide outrage on the crisis on Wednesday, after a vile video of the incident was widely circulated online.

Amid the uproar, several MPs of the newly formed Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, including AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress' Gaurav Gogoi, were seen holding banner with "INDIA demands PM statement in both houses" written on it and raised slogans against the PM.

Meanwhile, in the May 4 incident, the police had filed a case of abduction, gang rape and murder at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Manipur against unidentified persons in June. Some arrests have been made in the matter since Thursday.

The ethnic clashes erupted in the state on May 3, during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU). The rally was held in protest by Kukis against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

