Manipur violence: Curfew relaxations in Imphal West, East districts withdrawn after clashes with security personnel

The curfew relaxations which had been earlier put in place in the violence-hit state's Imphal West and East districts had been withdrawn after clashes broke out between security personnel and locals in Manipur's Churachandpur. Teams of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were present at the spot. (PTI)

Curfew has been imposed in different parts of the state. However, it had been relaxed from 05:00 am to 08:00 pm in Imphal West and East districts.

The order, referring to Imphal West District, said, “There is an urgent apprehension of disturbance in the law and orders in the district and to prevent any untoward incidents and also loss of life and property and further as a precautionary measure the total Curfew which was relaxed from 05:00 AM to 08:00 PM of 3rd August, 2023 (Thursday) in Imphal West District stands withdrawn.”

The order further said that total curfew was imposed in the district with immediate effect and the public was restricted to move outside their residences across all areas of Imphal West District.

The Imphal East district's order stated, “In supersession of this Office Order of even number dated 2nd August, 2023, the curfew relaxation from 5 AM to 8 PM for 3rd August, 2023 is hereby cancelled with immediate effect.”

However, the orders added that those exempted from the imposition of the curfew were people belonging to essential services such as health, electricity, PHED, petrol pumps, schools/colleges, municipality, press and electronic media, and functioning of courts as well as the to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport.

As per news agency ANI, the clashes broke out after a group of locals tried to move towards Churanchandpur from Bishnupur and there they were stopped by the security forces to preserve the law and order situation in the area.

Manipur violence

Since May 3, the northeastern state has been gripped by ethnic clashes – primarily between the tribal Kukis, who reside mostly in the hill districts, and the majority Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal valley – in which at least 150 people have died and over 50,000 have been displaced.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after Kuki groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders.

