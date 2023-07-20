NHRC issues notice to Manipur govt over viral video of women disrobed, gangraped on May 4

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Manipur government over the horrific incident of women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob on May 4.



The incident took place in B Phainom village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 4 and involved a mob of 800-1,000 miscreants taking away five members of a tribal family from police custody, parading two women naked and gangraping one of them. Two male members were brutally murdered for protecting the women of their family from the mob.



Issuing notices to Manipur chief secretary and director general of police (DGP), the NHRC has called for a detailed report in the case within four weeks. The human rights panel said the report should include the status of investigations of the FIRs registered with regard to the incidents, health status of the victim women and other injured persons as well as compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved persons/ families. Members of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) take part in a rally as a mark of protest against the incident of women being paraded naked on May 4 in Manipur.(PTI)

“The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to safeguard human rights of the citizens, especially women and vulnerable sections of the society from such barbaric incidents”, the human rights body added.



Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh announced that two people had been arrested in the case, which has sparked a nationwide outrage. “We will not spare anyone. All the legislators of the ruling BJP condemn the incident in the strongest possible terms. Will give exemplary punishment to all those involved, even go to the extent of seeking capital punishment”, the CM said.



Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey too condemned the incident, questioning the state DGP as to why no action was taken on the complaint of the women. “I want to know why no action was taken on the complaint of the women? I called the DGP of my state today. Never in future, any person should have the courage to commit these types of crimes against women”, she said.

