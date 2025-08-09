Manipur’s crisis should be solved by its own people, says Tipra Motha chief

IMPHAL: Tripura royal scion and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma has called on the people of Manipur to take charge of resolving the state’s ongoing conflict, warning against letting national political parties manipulate local emotions. Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma.

“I think the Government of India has done a lot, but they need to do more, and they need to be serious about it. They cannot just wait for things to change on their own. A healing touch has to come,” Barma told reporters on the sidelines of the World Indigenous Day 2025 celebrations on Saturday at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

“Let me tell the people of Manipur don’t allow national parties to play politics with your emotions. If you want to solve the problem, brothers and sisters have to sit together and bring in a solution,” he said, adding that Delhi’s political priorities are largely driven by states with more Lok Sabha seats. “Nobody in Delhi cares too much about Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, or Sikkim… they are more concerned about Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, or Gujarat.”

Barma emphasised that while central leaders may visit Imphal or Churachandpur to express sympathy, “eventually the problems have to be solved by our own people.”

The World Indigenous Day event was jointly organised by the North East Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF) and Indigenous People’s Forum, Manipur (IPFM) under the theme “Indigenous People’s Right to Self-Determination: A Pathway for Food Security and Sovereignty.” Delegates from all seven Northeastern states attended, with support from the United Nations.

Among the prominent attendees were Kh. Ibomcha, MLA of Lamlai AC, Manipur; Ranjit Debbarma, MLA of Ramchandraghat AC, Tripura; Anup Chetia, Chairman of NEIPF; Rohan Philem, Vice President of IPFM; RK Meghen (Sanayaima), former Chairman of UNLF; and Amrik Singh Pahwa, Advisor to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India.

Speakers at the event voiced serious concerns over illegal immigration into the Northeast, warning that it threatens indigenous identity and demographics. They urged urgent policy measures to safeguard land, culture, and rights.

Notably, no representatives from the Naga community were present. On July 30, the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body, had issued a ‘notice of stricture’ directing all members of the Naga community under its jurisdiction to refrain from participating in the event, which it described as being organised by an “unmandated organisation.”

In an earlier statement, the UNC cited “numerous reasons, factors, and complexities” for its decision, given the prevailing situation. “What is detrimental for us and what is not cannot be always spelt out in the media. We don’t dictate. The UNC works and functions with the Naga political movement as the guiding parameter,” it stated. The council also warned that any Naga who undermines or challenges the Naga political cause could face “befitting actions,” without specifying the nature of such measures.

The event concluded with a united call for indigenous communities to protect their heritage, identity, and future.