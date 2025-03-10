Manipur’s hill areas shut as plan to reopen roads falters

Saturday’s death of a protestor during demonstrations against the government’s directive for unrestricted movement along Manipur’s highways triggered an indefinite total shutdown in Kuki-dominated areas on Sunday, crippling normal life in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts. Security personnel stand guard during an indefinite shutdown by the Kuki-Zo Council in Manipur. (PTI)

Lalgouthang Singsit, a 30-year-old man, was killed by gunfire on Saturday as security forces attempted to disperse Kuki protestors blocking the movement of a state transport bus in Kangpokpi district.

The protests erupted in response to Union home minister Amit Shah’s March 1 order for free travel on highways in Manipur from Saturday (March 8), as part of efforts to restore normalcy in the state, which has been reeling under ethnic conflict for nearly two years and divided into two zones – the Kuki-dominated hills and the Meitei-dominated valley, with neither side unable to enter the other.

Following Singsit’s death, the Kuki-Zo Council, backed by various other Kuki organisations, called for an indefinite total shutdown in Kuki-dominated areas from midnight. Protestors blocked key highways, including the Imphal-Dimapur road and the Tiddim Road connecting Imphal to Mizoram, using burnt tires and wooden logs.

Kuki groups have vowed to continue opposing free movement in their areas until their demands, particularly the creation of a separate Union Territory, are met. One of the groups that extended support on Sunday said the provocation was a protest march by a Meitei organisation.

In a statement, Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a Kuki-Zo body, said, “Yesterday, the Government of India’s decision to allow the movement of Meiteis through Kuki-Zo areas led to agitation and protest in Kangpokpi... the security forces used excessive force on the protesters.” Endorsing the indefinite shutdown called in all Kuki-Zo areas, ITLF asked everyone to “adhere to the shutdown in solidarity”, news agency PTI reported.

The procession, by a Meitei organisation called Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) and involving over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi district. Manipur police said the procession was stopped as those taking it out did not have requisite permission.

The clashes on Saturday left at least 40 protestors and 27 security personnel injured, with some in critical condition. Police used tear gas and live rounds to disperse the protestors, who threw stones and fired at security forces. Two police vehicles were also set ablaze during the unrest.

Manipur has been in turmoil since May 2023, with clashes between the dominant Meitei community and the Kuki tribes claiming nearly 250 lives and displacing thousands. The violence led to the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh on February 9, prompting the central government to impose President’s Rule and suspend the state assembly from February 13.

Lok Sabha MP from Congress, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam defended the government’s decision as a step towards a peaceful Manipur. “Yesterday’s ‘free movement’ initiative by the Union government was not a failure; it was all about timing. I believe it is a step forward towards a peaceful Manipur. I don’t think it was a failure,” he said.

As tensions continue to simmer, suspected Kuki militants engaged in a 15-minute gunfight with Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel near the Churachandpur border late Saturday night. The exchange of fire, which involved automatic weapons and improvised firearms, ended without any reported casualties.

The shutdown and the ongoing unrest have raised concerns about the prospects for peace in Manipur, with calls for a more inclusive approach.

Former chief minister Okram Ibobi, while welcoming the government’s initiative for free movement, criticised the handling of the situation, suggesting that a more gradual approach and dialogue between the communities could have prevented the loss of life. He appealed to the Kuki community to withdraw the shutdown, emphasising the need for forgiveness and reconciliation to end the people’s suffering.

“In my opinion, the central government’s step was premature. Instead, they should have conducted a step-by-step process by calling a joint meeting of both communities,” he said.