Manish Sisodia presents AAP’s roadmap for Gujarat, expresses confidence about Gandhinagar civic polls

Delhi deputy chief minister and senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia on Wednesday presented his party’s roadmap in the state of Gujarat and also expressed confidence about the AAP’s performance in the upcoming civic body polls in Gandhinagar.

Sisodia, who is currently on a visit to Gandhinagar in Gujarat, interacted with the media and the public where he discussed the party’s plans for Gujarat. “Interacted with journalists and public on Aam Aadmi Party's roadmap in Gujarat and Gandhinagar civic polls to be held on 3 October,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

गुजरात में आम आदमी पार्टी के रोडमैप और 3 अक्टूबर को होने वाले गांधीनगर निकाय चुनाव पर पत्रकारों और जनता से संवाद किया।



सूरत ने आम आदमी पार्टी को विश्वास और उम्मीद दी है और गांधीनगर उसी उम्मीद और विश्वास के सहारे गुजरात की हवा बदलेगा। pic.twitter.com/kl2AnhmKVX — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 29, 2021

Expressing confidence about the upcoming civic body polls in Gandhinagar, he said, “Surat has given confidence and hope to the Aam Aadmi Party and Gandhinagar will change the wind of Gujarat with the same hope and confidence.”

Also read | AAP says ‘big announcements’ expected during Arvind Kejriwal’s 2-day visit to Punjab starting Sept 29

The elections for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) is scheduled to be held on October 3, almost six months after it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The polling will be held for 44 seats in 11 wards between 7am and 6pm on the day and the counting of votes and the announcing the results would be done on October 5, the state election commission (SEC) has said. The BJP is currently in power in all the eight municipal corporations in the state.

Earlier this year, the AAP won 27 seats out of the 120 seats in the civic elections for the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the BJP won the elections with 93 seats. Also, the Congress party, which had 36 seats in the SMC, was reduced to zero. Sisodia referred to this victory and said that it has given his party confidence about the GMC polls.

The AAP is trying to expand its presence across several states outside the national capital and Gujarat is one among them. With an eye on the assembly polls early next year, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has already said that the party would contest from all seats.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal himself is on a two-day visit to Punjab where he is scheduled to meet with industrialists and businessmen in Ludhiana. The party has also said that the Delhi CM is set to make “big announcements” during his press meet on September 30 in the city.

Before his interaction with the people, during the programme named ‘Gandhinagar Samvaad’, Sisodia visited the Akshardham temple in the city. He is also scheduled to hold a road show at 4.30pm, the party had said on Tuesday.