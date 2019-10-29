Manmohan Singh in list of first jatha through Kartarpur corridor

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:42 IST

India on Tuesday shared the list of 575 pilgrims to go in the inaugural jatha to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, government sources said.

It includes former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, MPs and MLAs from Punjab among others.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while India is constructing the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district up to the border.

Captain Amarider Singh will lead the jatha to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. They will pay obeisance at the shrine built at the site where Guru Nanak spent the final years of his life and return the same day.

On October 24, India and Pakistan operationalised the Kartarpur corridor to allow Indian pilgrims to visit the gurdwara. The agreement was signed by officials of the two sides at the “zero line” on the border. The Kartarpur corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 19:40 IST