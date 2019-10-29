e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Manmohan Singh in list of first jatha through Kartarpur corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarider Singh will lead the jatha to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The first jatha through kartarpur corridor includes former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, MPs and MLAs from Punjab among others.
The first jatha through kartarpur corridor includes former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, MPs and MLAs from Punjab among others.(HT PHOTO)
         

India on Tuesday shared the list of 575 pilgrims to go in the inaugural jatha to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, government sources said.

It includes former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, MPs and MLAs from Punjab among others.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while India is constructing the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district up to the border.

Captain Amarider Singh will lead the jatha to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. They will pay obeisance at the shrine built at the site where Guru Nanak spent the final years of his life and return the same day.

On October 24, India and Pakistan operationalised the Kartarpur corridor to allow Indian pilgrims to visit the gurdwara. The agreement was signed by officials of the two sides at the “zero line” on the border. The Kartarpur corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 19:40 IST

top news
Agreement on Strategic Partnership Council signed: PM in keynote address
Agreement on Strategic Partnership Council signed: PM in keynote address
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Pak court suspends Nawaz Sharif’s sentence for 8 weeks on medical grounds
Pak court suspends Nawaz Sharif’s sentence for 8 weeks on medical grounds
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News