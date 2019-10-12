PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:28 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Pakistan to inaugurate the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor to Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 8, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal tweeted on Saturday.

“With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth’s ardaas for ‘khule darshan deedar’ of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On November 8th, history will be created with PM Narendra Modi ji inaugurating the Kartarpur corridor (ICP),” Badal said in a tweet.

“What could not have been made possible for 72 years under the Congress rule, PM Modi has corrected that wrong now,” she added.

Pakistan, on Thursday, said no date has been fixed so far for the inauguration of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor, even as it assured that it will be open ‘on time’ on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak next month.

On September 16, during a maiden visit of Pakistani and foreign journalists to the proposed Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal, some 125 km from Lahore, the project director, Atif Majid, said 86 per cent of the work on the corridor has been completed and it will be opened to pilgrims on November 9.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part—from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district up to the border—is being constructed by India.

Last week, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had former invited President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi to attend the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. He also invited former PM Manmohan Singh to join a special all party jatha that will travel to Kartarpur Sahib.

Manmohan Singh has given his acceptance to the investigation. Singh never visited Pakistan when he was the prime minister though he did come close to making the visit when the two countries were working on a plan to resolve differences over the Kashmir issue in 2005-06.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 20:54 IST