India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor

India had on Monday proposed October 23 as the date for signing the pact but the event had to be put off by a day because of “administrative issues” on the Pakistani side, officials said.

Oct 24, 2019 13:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SCL Das, joint secretary (internal security) in the home ministry, and the Pakistani side by Mohammad Faisal, director general (South Asia) in the Foreign Office sign the agreement.
SCL Das, joint secretary (internal security) in the home ministry, and the Pakistani side by Mohammad Faisal, director general (South Asia) in the Foreign Office sign the agreement.(Photo: ANI)
         

India and Pakistan on Thursday operationalised the Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian pilgrims to visit a gurdwara built at the site where Guru Nanak spent the final years of his life. The agreement was inked by officials of the two sides at the “zero line” on the border.

India had on Monday proposed October 23 as the date for signing the pact but the event had to be put off by a day because of “administrative issues” on the Pakistani side, officials said. The Pakistan delegation was led by foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

“Reaching Kartarpur Sahib for the signing of historic Pakistan India Agreement on the opening of the corridor. PM Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Narowal, Pakistan on 9 November Insha Allah,” tweeted Faisal before starting for the zero line.

India and Pakistan have held a series of high-level talks for the operationalisation of the corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 12:51 IST

India News