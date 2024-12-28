Manmohan Singh’s life a reflection of India’s resilient spirit: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled his predecessor Manmohan Singh as not just as a leader but as a remarkable human being whose journey from Partition-era displacement to India’s highest office embodied the nation’s resilient spirit as he delivered a eulogy recounting the Congress leader’s achievements as scholar, economist and a leader dedicated to reforms. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI/narendramodi.in)

Modi said Singh, who died at 92 of age-related illnesses on Thursday, was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor during challenging times (1982-1985) and put India on a new economic path as the finance minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s government (1991-1996), overcoming the financial crisis. “As prime minister, his (Singh’s) contribution to the country’s development and progress will always be remembered,” said Modi in a video message.

Modi’s tribute was notable for its focus on Singh’s personal qualities. “His life was a reflection of honesty and simplicity,” the PM observed, highlighting how Singh maintained his core values following a journey through the world’s most prestigious educational institutions and the highest offices of government.

Singh’s humility, sobriety, and intellect, Modi said, defined his life as a distinguished parliamentarian. He praised Singh’s commitment to his role as a lawmaker and recalled the times he attended Parliament in a wheelchair over the last few years. “His dedication as a Member of Parliament is an inspiration to all.”

Modi said Singh rose above partisan politics and remained accessible, recalling his discussions as Gujarat’s chief minister with the then Prime Minister Singh. Modi said he would speak to Singh after becoming prime minister in 2014 and said the two recently spoke in September during the latter’s birthday.

“His departure is a great loss for us as a nation.”

At the outset of his eulogy, Modi focussed on Singh’s early life as an example in perseverance for future generations to learn from.

“Coming to Bharat during the time of partition after losing so much, and achieving remarkable success in every field of life, is no ordinary feat. His life serves as a lesson for future generations on how to rise above hardships and challenges to reach great heights,” he said.

“He will always be remembered as a noble human being, a learned economist, and a leader dedicated to reforms,” said Modi.

Singh’s commitment to the people and India’s development will always be viewed with great respect, Modi added.

Earlier on Thursday, after Singh’s death was announced, Modi wrote in a post on X that his predecessor made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives as the prime minister. “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as finance minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful,” said Modi on X.

The soft-spoken Singh overcame poverty and rose to become a leading economist and politician. He transformed the Indian economy by unshackling growth as the finance minister before becoming India’s first Sikh prime minister in 2004.

Over an illustrious career, Singh served as the deputy chief of the erstwhile Planning Commission and RBI governor before becoming the Union finance minister. He unveiled economic reforms in 1991 and laid the foundation for India’s rise as a major world economy.

Singh, who was known for his academic acumen, introduced schemes to boost rural wages and support marginalised communities as the two-term prime minister. He stood his ground and inked the India-US civilian nuclear deal in 2008, facilitating a closer relationship between the world’s major countries.

Singh, who won praise for his handling of the 2008 global financial crisis, was known as one of India’s erudite thinkers. Corruption allegations, policy paralysis, and dissension in his government marred Singh’s second half as the prime minister, tarnishing his legacy. He famously said that history would be kinder to him.

“In this difficult moment, I extend my condolences to his family. On behalf of all the citizens of the country, I pay tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh ji.” Modi concluded.