Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM to address the nation at 11am
The 110th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, aired on Sunday, February 25, at 11 am, marking his second programme of the year. Bharatiya Janata Party's official X handle said in a post, "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Programme will air tomorrow at 11 AM."...Read More
Initially launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.
Through this platform, Modi disseminates information about government initiatives, policies, and welfare schemes.
Broadcasted in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat also reaches audiences in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, and Arabic.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi says ‘Tune in…’
PM Narendra Modi says on X, “Tune in at 11 AM for the 110th #MannKiBaat episode.”
Rajasthan CM on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said on X, “The world's popular leader, illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will address the countrymen through the 110th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' program.”
Nitin Gadkari asks Indians to tune in to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari writes in a post on X, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will share #MannKiBaat at 11 AM tomorrow. Tune in for this insightful address.”