Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM to address the nation at 11am

The 110th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, aired on Sunday, February 25, at 11 am, marking his second programme of the year.

Initially launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Through this platform, Modi disseminates information about government initiatives, policies, and welfare schemes.

Broadcasted in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat also reaches audiences in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, and Arabic.