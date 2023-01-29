Mann Ki Baat LIVE: India is mother of democracy, says PM Modi
The year's first edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be aired at 11 am on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio programme. The first episode of 2023 will air at 11 am.
In the previous episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' which aired on December 25, PM Modi discussed how India is on track to become the world's fifth largest economy by 2022, having produced 220 crore vaccines and crossing the USD 400 billion mark in exports. He praised the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and spoke about 'Amrit Kaal' as India celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence.
"I am glad that in the era of evidence-based medicine, Yoga and Ayurveda are now standing up to the tests and tests of the modern age," Modi said of how Ayurveda should be incorporated into our lives. He cited Tata Memorial Centre research, which found that regular Yoga practise reduced disease recurrence by 15% in patients. In his speech, he also emphasised the country's responsibility for hosting the G20 summit this year. Using the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' Prime Minister Modi stated that India's G20 presidency will work to promote this universal sense of oneness.
Jan 29, 2023 11:13 AM IST
Prime Minister speaks on importance of ‘Millets’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about importance of ‘Millets’, says 2023 will be International Year for Millets. Modi mentions the names of people from different states who have dedicated their professional lives to promote ‘millet-made’ food.
Jan 29, 2023 11:11 AM IST
'Democracy is in India's culture': PM Modi
“Democracy is in our veins, in our culture - it has also been an integral part of our functioning for centuries. By nature, we are a Democratic Society,” said PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.
Jan 29, 2023 11:08 AM IST
Modi says 2023's Padma Awards being heard even in Naxalite affected areas
“This year the echoes of the Padma Awards are being heard even in those areas which used to be Naxalite affected. Those who show the right path to the misguided youths in the Naxalite affected areas by their efforts have been honored with the Padma Awards,” said PM Modi.
Jan 29, 2023 11:05 AM IST
‘Month of January is eventful’: PM Modi quoting Republic Day
"Every year the month of January is quite eventful, " says PM Modi.
Jan 29, 2023 11:00 AM IST
PM Modi addresses 2023' first episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address on the first episode of this year's 'Mann Ki Baat,' his monthly radio programme.
Jan 29, 2023 10:42 AM IST
'The legacy of cleanliness is now being carried by all Indians together': PM Modi in 96th edition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in the 96th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' which aired on December 25, last year, saying, "The legacy of cleanliness is now being carried by all Indians together."
Jan 29, 2023 10:34 AM IST
PM Modi to address 97th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address 2023's first episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat.’