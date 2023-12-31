Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi likely to speak on Fit India, 3 criminal code Bills today
Mann Ki Baat Live: Check out PM Modi's address to the nation in the last episode of the year of his radio programme here.
Mann Ki Baat Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation in the year's last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode before the country heads into the high-octane election year. The PM's flagship citizen engagement radio programme will clock its 108th episode today.
The Prime Minister will speak on the government's Fit India movement, according to his post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 18. He also urged people to share their views on the NAMO app.
He is also likely to speak on the recent assembly elections in five states, the new year and the recently passed three criminal code Bills.
During the 107th episode on November 26, PM Modi paid tribute to those killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He also wished the nation on Constitution Day and appealed to people to get married within the country to boost the Vocal for Local initiative.
- Dec 31, 2023 09:45 AM IST
Mann Ki Baat Live: When did the first episode air?
A flagship radio show to connect with the citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the first episode of Mann Ki Baat on October 3, 2014. The first episode was aired for around 14 minutes, which was increased to 30 minutes in 2015.Dec 31, 2023 09:37 AM IST
Mann Ki Baat Live: What did PM Modi speak about in last episode?
During the 107th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about amplifying the Vocal for Local movement and urged people to get married within the country. He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He also wished the nation on Constitution Day.Dec 31, 2023 09:33 AM IST
Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi likely to speak on Fit India, 3 criminal code Bills
In his last address of the year to the nation through the flagship radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak on several issues, including the new year, assembly elections in five states and recently passed three criminal code Bills.
