Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi likely to speak on Fit India, 3 criminal code Bills today

Mann Ki Baat Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation in the year's last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode before the country heads into the high-octane election year. The PM's flagship citizen engagement radio programme will clock its 108th episode today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister will speak on the government's Fit India movement, according to his post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 18. He also urged people to share their views on the NAMO app.

He is also likely to speak on the recent assembly elections in five states, the new year and the recently passed three criminal code Bills.

During the 107th episode on November 26, PM Modi paid tribute to those killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He also wished the nation on Constitution Day and appealed to people to get married within the country to boost the Vocal for Local initiative.