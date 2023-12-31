close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi likely to speak on Fit India, 3 criminal code Bills today
Live

Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi likely to speak on Fit India, 3 criminal code Bills today

Dec 31, 2023 09:45 AM IST
OPEN APP

Mann Ki Baat Live: Check out PM Modi's address to the nation in the last episode of the year of his radio programme here.

Mann Ki Baat Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation in the year's last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode before the country heads into the high-octane election year. The PM's flagship citizen engagement radio programme will clock its 108th episode today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister will speak on the government's Fit India movement, according to his post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 18. He also urged people to share their views on the NAMO app.

He is also likely to speak on the recent assembly elections in five states, the new year and the recently passed three criminal code Bills.

During the 107th episode on November 26, PM Modi paid tribute to those killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He also wished the nation on Constitution Day and appealed to people to get married within the country to boost the Vocal for Local initiative.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 31, 2023 09:45 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat Live: When did the first episode air?

    A flagship radio show to connect with the citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the first episode of Mann Ki Baat on October 3, 2014. The first episode was aired for around 14 minutes, which was increased to 30 minutes in 2015.

  • Dec 31, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat Live: What did PM Modi speak about in last episode?

    During the 107th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about amplifying the Vocal for Local movement and urged people to get married within the country. He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He also wished the nation on Constitution Day.

  • Dec 31, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi likely to speak on Fit India, 3 criminal code Bills

    In his last address of the year to the nation through the flagship radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak on several issues, including the new year, assembly elections in five states and recently passed three criminal code Bills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
mann ki baat narendra modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out