'I bow to Iron Man': PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his address to the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. “On behalf of every listener of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, and on my behalf, I bow to Iron Man,” PM Modi said.

Sardar Patel served as the first deputy Prime Minister of India from 1947 to 1950 and played a significant role in the country's struggle for independence. India celebrates October 31 every year as National Unity Day to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. The Prime Minister urged the people to engage themselves in at least one activity that promotes national unity, during the radio broadcast.

Also read: Modi highlights vaccination milestone during 82nd Mann Ki Baat broadcast

"We celebrate October 31 as National Unity Day. We must associate with at least one activity that promotes national unity," Modi said during his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Modi also lauded India's landmark achievement of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations and underlined that the success of the country's vaccination programme shows the potential and power of everyone's efforts. India attained the milestone of administering one billion vaccinations against Covid-19 on Thursday.

'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. However, this month the programme was broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.