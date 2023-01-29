Home / India News / Mann ki Baat: PM Modi talks about 'People's Padma', recommends this book

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi talks about 'People's Padma', recommends this book

Published on Jan 29, 2023 11:24 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2023 on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Mann ki Baat programme.
ByHT News Desk

Sizeable number of Padma awardees this year were from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday highlighting the ‘People’s Padma' movement which marked a paradigm shift in Jan-Bhagidari, or public contribution, for building what the ruling party touts as ‘New India’.

“Tribal life is different from city life, it also has its own challenges. Despite all this, tribal societies are always eager to preserve their traditions,” PM Modi said. “Various people from tribal areas - painters, musicians, farmers, artisans - have been conferred the Padma awards. I urge all countrymen to read their inspiring stories.”

“Many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards. It is a matter of pride for all of us. People working with Siddi, Jarwa and Onge tribes have also been awarded this time,” he added.

Several unsung heroes who have made a mark through their contribution in various fields were felicitated with Padma awards. Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the use of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award while unsung heroes like Ratan Chandra Kar, Hirabai Lobi, Munishwar Chander Dawar were among the 25 personalities conferred with the Padma Shri award.

The prime minister also recommended a book titled 'India - The Mother of Democracy'.

“Today, when we are discussing our Republic Day during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, I will also mention an interesting book here. The name of this book is India - The Mother of Democracy,” he said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mann ki baat narendra modi
