Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 15, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Manohar Parrikar is stable, social media posts are rumours: official

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s condition is stable and he is recovering, a government official said

india Updated: Nov 15, 2018 10:47 IST
PTI
PTI
Panaji
Manohar Parrikar,Parrikar Health,CM Manohar Parrikar
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (PTI)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s condition is stable and he is recovering, a government official said here Wednesday.

There was speculation on social media that Parrikar’s condition was deteriorating.

Parrikar, 62, is recuperating at his private residence near here since he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

He has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

“Posts on social media about his health are rumours.

He is stable and recovering,” a senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office told PTI.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 10:16 IST

tags

more from india