Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Goa CM says can work 15-16 hrs a day, courtesy ‘josh’ from Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar, a hugely popular politician who was also Union Defence minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, died in March this year after battling a pancreatic ailment.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2019 07:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Panaji
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said late Manohar Parrikar had transferred his “josh” (spirit) to him.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said late Manohar Parrikar had transferred his “josh” (spirit) to him. (@DrPramodPSawant/Twitter)
         

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said late Manohar Parrikar had transferred his “josh” (spirit) to him, and this allowed him to work for “15- 16 hours a day” after taking over the coastal state’s top post.

Parrikar, a hugely popular politician who was also Union Defence minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, died in March this year after battling a pancreatic ailment.

Speaking on the birth anniversary of the former CM, Sawant said, “Bhai (Parrikar) had asked the youth there (at the inauguration of a bridge on Mandovi river) how is the josh (a punchline of a popular film on the surgical strike after the Uri attack). He had further said I transfer my josh to you.” “Those were his last words. He actually transferred his josh to all the youth who were present there, including me. That is why I can work for 15-16 hours a day,” the 46- year-old chief minister said.

“What I am telling you is the truth. It is not possible otherwise (to work such long hours). If I was still Speaker of the Assembly, I would have said it is enough to work for eight hours. And then go to sleep,” he told the gathering.

Sawant was addressing a function held to launch the poster of a biopic on late Parrikar, to be produced by ‘Go Goa Gollywood Productions’.

Parrikar’s brother Audhut and son Utpal were also present at the function.

