Goa CM says can work 15-16 hrs a day, courtesy ‘josh’ from Manohar Parrikar

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 07:18 IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said late Manohar Parrikar had transferred his “josh” (spirit) to him, and this allowed him to work for “15- 16 hours a day” after taking over the coastal state’s top post.

Parrikar, a hugely popular politician who was also Union Defence minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, died in March this year after battling a pancreatic ailment.

Speaking on the birth anniversary of the former CM, Sawant said, “Bhai (Parrikar) had asked the youth there (at the inauguration of a bridge on Mandovi river) how is the josh (a punchline of a popular film on the surgical strike after the Uri attack). He had further said I transfer my josh to you.” “Those were his last words. He actually transferred his josh to all the youth who were present there, including me. That is why I can work for 15-16 hours a day,” the 46- year-old chief minister said.

“What I am telling you is the truth. It is not possible otherwise (to work such long hours). If I was still Speaker of the Assembly, I would have said it is enough to work for eight hours. And then go to sleep,” he told the gathering.

Sawant was addressing a function held to launch the poster of a biopic on late Parrikar, to be produced by ‘Go Goa Gollywood Productions’.

Parrikar’s brother Audhut and son Utpal were also present at the function.