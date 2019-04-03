Manoj Yadava’s appointment as Haryana DGP challenged

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to file a response to a plea challenging the appointment of Manoj Yadava as Haryana’s director general of police (DGP).

Justice Suresh Kait also asked the Haryana government to file a reply and listed the matter for next hearing on April 11. The plea was filed by IPS officer Prabhat Ranjan Deo through his counsel Ashwarya Sinha.

The advocate said that despite being the senior-most and fully eligible, Deo was overlooked and superseded and not even considered by the UPSC in the process of empanelment for the post of DGP.

Even his client’s representation to the UPSC chairman was neither considered nor replied to, the counsel added. In his plea, Deo told the court that the decision by UPSC is contradictory as it completely overlooks and supersedes his eligibility and seniority. He said that the February 18 order regarding the appointment is in complete contravention of the settled principles of law and contrary to the guidelines issued by the Central government regarding appointment of the DGP.

Deo said he is a distinguished service record and has been awarded the police medal for meritorious service in 2006 and President’s police medal for distinguished service in 2013.

