e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD

Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD

Rainfall is also likely to occur in Jhajjar, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 22:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lights are seen reflected after rain at Sector 8-9 Deviding road in Chandigarh on Sunday evening, November 15, 2020.
Lights are seen reflected after rain at Sector 8-9 Deviding road in Chandigarh on Sunday evening, November 15, 2020. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
         

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast rain Sunday night for many parts of north India with thundershower and lightning in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Agra, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah, Kasganj, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Firozabad, Etawah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, Auraiya are some of the districts that can very likely to witness rain and lighting til close to midnight, according to the IMD forecast.

The northern plains are projected to witness rain due to the western disturbances, the IMD forecast said. The heightened wind speed due to the western disturbances will help subside air pollution in many of these regions.

Earlier Sunday, the IMD had also forecasted light to moderate rain in Delhi and adjoining areas of the national capital region (NCR). The news came as a respite amid severe air pollution in Delhi and the NCR due to several farm fires in western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Rainfall is also likely to occur in Jhajjar, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

tags
top news
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In