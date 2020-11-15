Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 22:56 IST

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast rain Sunday night for many parts of north India with thundershower and lightning in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Agra, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah, Kasganj, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Firozabad, Etawah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, Auraiya are some of the districts that can very likely to witness rain and lighting til close to midnight, according to the IMD forecast.

The northern plains are projected to witness rain due to the western disturbances, the IMD forecast said. The heightened wind speed due to the western disturbances will help subside air pollution in many of these regions.

Earlier Sunday, the IMD had also forecasted light to moderate rain in Delhi and adjoining areas of the national capital region (NCR). The news came as a respite amid severe air pollution in Delhi and the NCR due to several farm fires in western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Rainfall is also likely to occur in Jhajjar, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.