Many JD(S) leaders to be inducted into Congress in mega convention: Karnataka Min Zameer Ahmed Khan

Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that many Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) leaders, who are dissatisfied with the BJP-JD (S) ties, are in touch with the grand old party and they will be inducted into the party in the mega convention to be held in Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan(HT File Photo)

Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare, Zameer Ahmed Khan was speaking at a function held in KPCC on Monday.

Zameer Ahmed Khan said, “Dissatisfied over BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) ties, hundreds of minority leaders with the secular mindset, belonging to the JD(S) in Ramanagar, Chennapatna, Hassan, Mandya, and other districts and taluks are in touch and they will be inducted into the party.”

The minister said as per the suggestions and guidance of the KPCC President DK Shivakumar a mega function would be held in the Palace Grounds where the JDS leaders would be inducted into the Congress Party.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Lok Sabha member DK Suresh, and others were also present at the function.

Further, Zameer said that the JD(S) had inducted CM Ibrahim and made him the state president just for the name sake and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hates the Muslim community.

“The Congress MLC, CM Ibrahim was inducted into the JD(S) and made him the State President just for the name-sake. He had been insulted by not informing him about the alliance talks in Delhi or taking him to the National capital to meet the BJP leaders. Ibrahim was not nominated to the State Legislative Council. From the beginning, Kumaraswamy hates the Muslim community,” Zameer Ahmed Khan added.

Zameer Ahmed Khan also criticized Kumaraswamy and pointed out that despite Kumaraswamy's earlier promises, BM Farooq was not appointed as a minister during the coalition government with the Congress Party in 2018, even though there were three vacant positions in the State Cabinet.

He further highlighted that when the JDS had a favourable chance of winning in the Rajya Sabha polls, the party nominated Ramaswamy and Kupendra Reddy as candidates, but BM Farooq was named as a candidate after the election was lost, with the blame placed on the Congress Party.

Zameer continued by stating that it's widely known how the BJP has dealt with the Muslim community on issues such as the Hijab, Azaan, and Halal, and he expressed surprise that BM Farooq continued to defend the alliance despite these developments. He emphasized that the Muslim community is closely observing these events.

“Before the election, Kumaraswamy had announced that if the JDS was voted back to power, the Muslim MLAs would be made deputy chief minister and home minister. Why Faqooq was not made a minister despite three vacancies in the State Cabinet. When the party had a bright chance of winning in the Rajya Sabha polls, Ramaswamy and Kupendra Reddy were made the candidates. But the same party named Farooq as its candidate at the time of losing the election, and blamed the Congress Party for it,” he said.

Zameer further said that everyone knows well how the BJP dealt with the Muslim community over the Hijab, Azaan and Halal issues.

"I did not know how Farooq defended the alliance after seeing all these things. The community is watching everything", he added.

