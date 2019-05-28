Maoist attack in Jharkhand leaves 26 jawans injured

At least 26 security personnel of central police force and state police were injured after Communist Party of India (Maoists) allegedly triggered a series of IED blasts on Tuesday morning in Rai Sindri hills under Kuchai police station limits of Jharkhand’s Sarikela-Kharsawan district.

The injured were air lifted to private a medical hospital in Ranchi. While 24 of the personnel were from 209 battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA), a CRPF team specialising in anti-Maoist operations, the remaining were from the state police’s special task force, Jharkhand Jaguar.

According to officials there was no direct confrontation with Maoists, who escaped after triggering the blast. Forces have cordoned-off the area, and search operations were conducted. By evening, 11 personnel were discharged while the rest are undergoing medical treatment for various injuries. Senior officers said that 3 CRPF personnel were still critical.

