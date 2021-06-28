Maoist carrying 5 lakh reward killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

A Maoist, carrying a cash reward of ₹5 lakh and wanted in connection with nearly 25 criminal cases, was gunned down during an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (Dantewada), Abhishek Pallava, the encounter took place during an anti-Maoist exercise in Pordem forest around 12.30 pm, when a team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) came under fire from the rebels and had to retaliate.

“The firing lasted for about 25 minutes after which the Maoists fled the spot, taking cover of the thick vegetation in a forest, located around 400 km from Raipur,” he added.

During a search of the area, the security personnel recovered the body of a Maoist, later identified as Santosh Markam, a member of the Malangir Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) , said the SP, adding that a pistol and some daily use items have also been recovered from his possession. “He was carrying a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, and has around 25 criminal cases registered against him,” the SP added.