Maoist commander carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Sep 18, 2019

A Maoist commander, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, said a police official. Sudhir Korsa was wanted in as many as nine cases of violence in Bastar region, including the Tadmetla and Burkapal attacks on security forces in 2010 and 2017 respectively, said the official.

“Maoist commander Sudhir Korsa ( 31) surrendered to Bijapur police claiming ‘Maoism ideology is hollow’,” said DIG ( Anti-naxal operations ) Sunderraj P.

The DIG said that Korsa was the platoon commander of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army ( PLGA) of Battalion no. 1 of Maoists in South Bastar.

Batallion number 1, headed by Maoist leader Mandavi Hidma, has been involved in all the major attacks on security forces in South Bastar.

“ Korsa, who was resident of Bijapur district, was involved in at least nine cases which includes Tadmetla attack on security forces in 2010 and Burkapal attack in the year 2017. Korsa joined Maoism in 2005 and used to carry AK-47 rifle,” said the DIG, adding that Korsa had a Rs 8 lakh reward on his head.

At least 76 security personnel were killed in Tadmetla attack, while 24 CRPF security personnel lost their lives in Burkapal attack.

The DIG said that a constable Somdev Arya of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- a specialised unit of CRPF), played a key role in Korsa’s surrender.

As per state police records, 32 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur this year so far while 206 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh till now.

